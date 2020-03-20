When it comes to taking a dig at someone, there can be no one better than Rahul Khanna who has accused Malaika Arora of copying his pose.

The actor shared a collage picture wherein he and Malaika can be seen covering their faces with their fingers. While Rahul was seen in a bathrobe, Malaika was wearing a white T-shirt. "There you go copying my look again, Malla!" Rahul Khanna wrote on his Instagram. Much to his surprise, Malaika gave it back to Rahul by sharing the same picture on her Instagram. Rahul also wrote, "Hope everyone's staying safe and self isolating."

Earlier, Malaika had revealed that she is in self-isolation and had shared a screenshot of her video call with her girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and their mother. Malaika is currently at her home and accompanied by her son Arhaan and dog Casper.

Malaika, who is a fitness freak, was also seen practicing yoga encouraging her fans to take care of their health as they battle the spread of coronavirus. "As the world fights against a public health scare, we must do our best to ensure we stay safe and calm in every little way so our friends, families, colleagues don't panic. Ensure you're constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It's the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be reponsible for ourselves, first. It's all these little steps that's going to be the change. Stay safe, stay healthy," Malaika wrote on Instagram.