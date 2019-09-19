Online surveys for the elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week show Rahul Sipligunj getting 50 percent vote share and there seems to be a tough competition between Himaja and Mahesh for survival inside the house.

Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja Reddy and Mahesh Vitta have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the ninth week. Voting through phone call and Hotstar is going on in brisk pace with all the audience extending their support to save their favourite contestants from eviction. The results will be announced over the weekend and host Akkineni Nagarjuna will be sending out one of them.

International Business Times, India, has conducted a survey to predict the contestant, who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the ninth week. In less than 24 hours, thousands of viewers have cast their votes to save their favourite trends in our poll. Initial trends offer a clear hint at Rahul Sipligunj being saved this week.

In the IBTimes India poll, Rahul Sipligunj garnered 52 percent of the total vote share, which shows that he is going to be safe from elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Other two nominated contestants are sharing the remaining vote share. Mahesh Vitta has received 26.98 percent of it, while Himaja Reddy got 20.63 of the total vote share. This shows Mahesh has a clear edge over Himaja

Several other websites are running a poll to predict the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and early results on of many of them display the similar trends that are featured IBTimes India poll.

Rahul is from PVVR gang (Punarnavi, Varun, Vithika and Rahul), which enjoys a huge fanbase outside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. This gang had difference of opinion over this week's nomination. Varun struggled a lot to save Himaja and Punarnavi was very upset with him. But his wife Vithika went on to nominate Himaja using her special power of a captain of the house.

Online trends show that the fans of PVVR gang are supporting Rahul Sipligunj, by casting their votes to him. Many of them feel right about Punarnavi and Vithika's targeting Himaja, who is going to be a threat for them in the final game. On social media, these fans are convincing other viewers to cast their votes to Mahesh Vitta, as Himaja is weak contestant and she should be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3.