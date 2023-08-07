After three days of suspense, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in 'Modi' surname case last week.

The notice was issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday morning.

Soon after the news reached, celebrations peaked outside 10 Janpath in Delhi. The Congress leaders in Lok Sabha were seen upbeat and distributing sweets after the notice, bringing Rahul Gandhi back to Lok Sabha.

The move is significant as the opposition is moving a No-Confidence Motion on Tuesday against the government in parliament.

In an order issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday, it was stated that in view of the Supreme Court order dated August 4, Gandhi's disqualification, which was ordered on March 24 this year, stands withdrawn.

The Supreme Court on August 4 had stayed Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case against him. A Surat court had earlier found him guilty and handed him the maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment -- leading to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The Gujarat High Court had refused to stay the conviction, after which Rahul Gandhi had appealed in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from IANS)