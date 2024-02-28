The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is set to pass through the tribal corridors of Gujarat after entering the state on March 7.

Scheduled to enter the state through Jhalod in Dahod district on March 7, the Yatra aims to cover a strategic path through Gujarat's eastern tribal belt. The march, which is on hold now due to Rahul Gandhi's commitments in Europe, will resume its stride into Gujarat on March 7.

The Yatra is expected to cover a distance of 467 km in Gujarat, traversing seven districts including Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Tapi, Surat, and Navsari, before entering Maharashtra on the evening of March 10. The Yatar will cover 14 of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats.

The planned route underscores the Congress' focus on the tribal-dominated seats in Gujarat's eastern region, bypassing the urban and political hubs such as the Ahmedabad region, North Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch.

(With inputs from IANS)