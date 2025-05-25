Terming the loss of lives and property in Jammu and Kashmir's border town of Poonch as a major tragedy, Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today assured residents of the shelling-affected area that he would raise their grievances at the national level.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi visited Poonch to meet the families affected by the recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

Speaking briefly to reporters, he described the situation as "a very big tragedy" and expressed solidarity with the victims.

"A lot of people have died and suffered losses," he said. "I spoke to the people and tried to understand their problems. They told me they want a few issues raised at the national level, and I will do that."

The Leader of the Opposition said, "The Pakistani army has directly targeted civilian areas. I spoke to the people to understand their problems. They have asked me to raise this issue at the national level, and I will do so."

आज, पुंछ में पाकिस्तानी हमलों से प्रभावित मंदिर, गुरुद्वारा और मदरसे में गया।



यहां हर धर्म के लोग साथ रहते हैं, साथ दुख सहते हैं।



यही पुंछ है - यही हिंदुस्तान है, जहां सौहार्द है, एकता है, देशप्रेम है।



हमें बांटने और तोड़ने की कोशिश करने वाले कभी सफल नहीं होंगे - हम हमेशा… pic.twitter.com/MP1R9Ic1o9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2025

Rahul Gandhi also shared his experience on social media, writing: "Today I met the families of those who lost their lives in the Pakistani shelling in Poonch. Ruined houses, scattered belongings, teary eyes, and painful tales of lost loved ones in every corner — these patriotic families bear the heaviest burden of war with courage and dignity every time. Salute to their courage."

Visit to Christ School to Boost Student Morale

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi also went to Christ School, where two 12-year-old twin students, Ayan and Aruba, tragically died in the shelling.

He met with families affected by the shelling to understand their pain and offer condolences. He visited damaged houses, gurudwaras, temples, and madrasas that were hit during the intense shelling between May 7 and May 10. In total, 28 people were killed, including 13 in Poonch district, and more than 70 were injured.

At Christ School, Rahul Gandhi interacted with students mourning the loss of their classmates. Encouraging them, he said,

"You've seen a little danger, a little scary situation, but don't worry — everything will return to normal. Your way of responding to this situation should be to study hard, play hard, and make lots of friends at school."

The children appeared excited by his words and welcomed him with applause and handshakes.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute at the shelling-hit Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, which sustained damage in the attack. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, and other prominent leaders such as Syed Naseer Hussain, G.A. Mir, Vikar Rasool Wani, and Lal Singh.

आज पुंछ में पाकिस्तान की गोलाबारी में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिवारों से मिला।



टूटे मकान, बिखरा सामान, नम आंखें और हर कोने में अपनों को खोने की दर्द भरी दास्तान - ये देशभक्त परिवार हर बार जंग का सबसे बड़ा बोझ साहस और गरिमा के साथ उठाते हैं। उनके हौसले को सलाम है।



पीड़ित… pic.twitter.com/CIDEXmqXxG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2025

This was Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir this month. Earlier, on April 25, he visited Srinagar to meet those injured in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Local residents of Poonch urged Rahul Gandhi to advocate for proper compensation for their damaged homes. A young girl shared that their house had been severely damaged, and she, along with her four sisters, had lost their father 16 years ago. The family recounted their harrowing experience of narrowly escaping death during the shelling.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also met the victims and promised government jobs and central assistance for the affected families.

Rahul Gandhi's visit not only demonstrated solidarity with the affected families but also offered hope. His pledge to raise the need for peace and rehabilitation in border areas at the national level could serve as a ray of hope for the people of the region.