On Thursday, India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in strife-ridden Manipur for a two-day visit to the relief camps for those displaced by the violence.

Since early May, Manipur has been burning. The clashes in the violence-hit north eastern state has left nearly 60,000 people displaced, with many homes, churches and temples destroyed by mobs. However, for a long time to come the state is going to need way beyond the 40,000 security forces already deployed to quell the violence. Meeting civil society groups also figures in the Congress leader's agenda.

The past two months of clashes between the majority Meitei and Kuki communities have left over a 100 dead and over 400 injured and thousands displaced.

Announcing and at the same time hailing Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote on Twitter, "Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate."

Manipur police stops Gandhi's convoy at Bishnupur

Citing security concerns, the Congress leader's convoy was stopped at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometers from Imphal. The officials said that Gandhi was traveling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area but the police stopped his convoy fearing violence along the route. In a statement given to the media, SP, Bishnupur said, "Rahul Gandhi cannot be allowed to go ahead. We are worried about his security."

Reacting to his cavalcade being stopped, Vengopal also said, "We are not able to understand, why they have stopped us. People standing on the sides were waving to him."

Gandhi's visit spotlights PM Modi

India's opposition leaders have criticized PM Modi for not issuing a statement, or visiting the state and taking first-hand review of the situation. PM Modi's recent state-visit to the US also came under the scanner when several netizens highlighted how he should have been in Manipur instead. Gandhi himself has been scathingly critical of the PM and his "silence." He recently tweeted, "An all-party meeting is called when the Prime Minister is not in the country. It is clear...this meeting is not important for the Prime Minister."

A month after India's Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state and assured normalcy, fresh incidents of violence and unrest continue to be reported almost daily. With normalcy thrown off completely, reportedly, the locals continue to face internet shutdowns, policing and curfews.