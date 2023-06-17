Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to US, the Congress on Friday took a swipe at him with a 'vishwayogi' jibe, saying he has shared 'asanas' for his devotees to practise but has not indicated when he will come out of his 'maunasana' (silence) over the violence in Manipur.

Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, said: "The self-anointed VishwaYogi has just shared various asanas for his devotees to practice. But when will he come out of his Maunasana as far as burning Manipur is concerned. His silence has gone beyond being pathetic. The Opposition parties from the state are still awaiting an audience with him."

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders slammed the Centre over the deteriorating law and order in violence-hit Manipur after a mob set Minister of State for External Affairs R.K. Ranjan Singh's house on fire in Imphal.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister for not speaking up on the issue, the party said the PM is too busy preparing for his US visit.

"Here is a Union Minister from Manipur lamenting the prevailing situation in his state. But the PM is still silent, too busy preparing for his visit to the US while Manipur continues to burn", Ramesh said.

His remarks came after Ranjan lamented the burning of his house and said that he was shocked as to how the law and order situation has deteriorated in Manipur. The Union Minister's house at Kongba in Imphal was torched by a mob late on Thursday night.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said: "Manipur is burning. People are getting killed but the Prime Minister is too busy to talk on the issue.

"On one hand Manipur is burning but the Prime Minister is silent. We demand that the government take immediate action over the law and situation in the northeastern state. A government which cannot handle the situation has no right to remain in power."

The Union Minister's house was earlier targeted on May 25 when thousands of people attempted to assemble in front of the residence, but were prevented by security forces. Police said the mob, which was demanding an early solution to the ethnic conflict, accused all the ministers and MLAs that they were not doing enough to end the crisis.

On Wednesday, in a fresh incident of violence, assailants burnt the official residence of Manipur's Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district. Kipgen, the lone woman minister in the state, was not at home when the attackers burnt down her official bungalow.

At least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured after suspected militants attacked the Khamelock village in Imphal East district late on Tuesday night. Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the injured are said to be critical.

(With inputs from IANS)