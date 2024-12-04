Rahul Gandhi to visit Sambhal today, Cong workers rally in support

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, his supporters gathered at the party headquarters to voice their support.

Congress worker Itrat Hussain Babar said, "Our leader spreads the message of love and brotherhood wherever he goes. He always guides us to open a shop of love and foster peace, ensuring harmony prevails. Hindus and Muslims should live together in unity. The recent incidents are condemnable, especially the actions of both the public and the police."

Another Congress worker, Haji Maqbool Alam, highlighted the purpose of the visit, saying, "Rahul Gandhi is heading to Sambhal to understand the prevailing situation there. We have come to receive our leader and accompany him."

Sardar Balbir Singh added, "We will stand with Rahul Gandhi. Through his efforts, we hope the administration will listen to the voices of the people."

Referring to the incidents in Sambhal, Itrat Hussain Babar clarified, "This is an issue involving the police and a mosque, not a Hindu-Muslim conflict. Rahul Gandhi is visiting to ensure peace and brotherhood are maintained."

Meanwhile, Congress workers gathered at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point), raising slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi.

On the security arrangements, ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh told IANS, "Security deployment has been made here for precautionary reasons. We will follow all instructions as directed."

The visit comes amid restrictions on entry of outsiders imposed by the district administration until December 10, following the violence during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid that killed five people.

Rahul Gandhi and newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with five party MPs from Uttar Pradesh, are set to visit Sambhal district on Wednesday, which has witnessed violent clashes that occurred late last month.

Sambhal has been tense since November 19, when a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid led to claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence broke out during a second survey on November 24, with clashes between protesters and security forces.

