Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on August 4 to address alleged electoral malpractices in a Karnataka constituency. This visit is set against a backdrop of political tension and accusations of voter fraud, a recurring issue in Indian politics.

Karnataka's Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, confirmed the visit, stating, "Rahul Gandhi claims that election irregularities took place in Karnataka. In this context, he will submit a letter to the Election Commission. He will be arriving in Bengaluru on August 4. On that occasion, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will organise several programmes."

The specifics of these programs are yet to be finalized, but one potential plan includes Gandhi addressing Congress workers at Freedom Park before proceeding to the State Election Commission to submit a memorandum. The allegations of electoral malpractice have been a contentious issue, with Rahul Gandhi publicly asserting that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not fulfilled its duties. He has claimed to possess "concrete, 100 per cent proof" of the poll panel allowing cheating in a Karnataka constituency.

"Thousands and thousands of new voters, aged 50 years, 45 years, 60 and 65 years are added. We have caught them. I want to send a message to the Election Commission: if you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they can get away, you are mistaken," Gandhi stated.

In response, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, V. Anbukumar, has denied these allegations, emphasizing that electoral rolls are prepared transparently and shared with recognized parties.

Anbukumar stated, "As per law, an appeal can be filed against wrongful additions or deletions in the electoral rolls. No appeals were received."

The Congress party, however, is not backing down. Sources within the party have revealed plans for a mega event to draw national attention, especially with the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

This event may include a padyatra or a massive rally, with prominent leaders like AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expected to join the protest rally alongside Rahul Gandhi.

The allegations have sparked a war of words between the Congress and the Election Commission. The ECI has labeled Gandhi's claims as "baseless and misleading," while BJP and JD-U leaders have criticized Gandhi for casting suspicion on a constitutional body. BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain remarked that Gandhi's allegations are linked to an anticipated electoral defeat, while JD-U leader Vinay Kumar questioned the media's attention to Gandhi's remarks.

The controversy has also seen support from within the Congress ranks. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has conducted his own investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has backed Gandhi's claims, alleging that the BJP manipulated the Karnataka election results.

