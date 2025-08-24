In a recent address in Katihar, Bihar, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was questioned about the potential announcement of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bihar Mahagathbandhan. Gandhi avoided a direct response, emphasizing that the alliance was united and respectful. This statement comes at a time of increased political activity and allegations of electoral misconduct.

Gandhi used the platform to intensify his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of bias towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed that the ECI was not acting impartially but was instead collaborating with the BJP to manipulate the electoral process.

"There is an institutional attempt to steal votes in Bihar, but we will foil it. There is a partnership between the ECI, the election commissioner, and the BJP," Gandhi stated. He further accused the ECI of failing to demand affidavits from BJP leaders who had exposed bogus voters, while he was required to submit a complaint on oath when he raised the issue of one lakh bogus voters.

The Congress leader's allegations are part of a broader narrative that has been developing over the years, where the opposition has repeatedly accused the ECI of favoring the ruling party. Gandhi pointed out that the ECI is obligated to provide an error-free voter list, a responsibility he claims was neglected in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka.

"You indulged in theft in Maharashtra and Haryana. We exposed 'vote theft' in Karnataka, but we won't let this happen again in Bihar," he declared.

Opposition's Allegations and ECI's Response

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, echoed Gandhi's sentiments, criticizing the ECI for functioning like a BJP cell. He lamented the poll panel's declining reputation and emphasized the importance of their ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, a 16-day march covering 1,300 km across 20 districts in Bihar.

The march aims to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the Mahagathbandhan alleges is disenfranchising voters in large numbers—a charge the ECI denies. The march is set to conclude in Patna on September 1, just two months before the state Assembly elections.

This controversy is not new. Over the past decade, Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about what he perceives as attempts to delegitimize the Indian democratic process. Critics argue that the opposition's repeated targeting of the ECI is a strategy to deflect from their electoral defeats. The controversy surrounding elections was initially sparked by the I.N.D.I. Alliance's inability to accept its losses, leading to accusations of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering. This narrative has evolved into claims of "stolen elections," with the ECI being accused of "criminal fraud" by Gandhi. He alleged that over one lakh bogus votes were cast in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment to ensure a BJP victory in the 2024 general election. Gandhi outlined five methods of "vote chori," including the misuse of Form 6, duplicate voters, bulk votes at a single address, and incorrect addresses.

In response to these allegations, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar dismissed Gandhi's claims as "baseless" and "an insult to the Constitution." He demanded that Gandhi either provide a signed affidavit substantiating his charges or apologize to the nation. "An affidavit will have to be given or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option). If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless," Kumar stated. The opposition, however, rallied behind Gandhi, with Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizing the CEC's remarks as sounding like those of a BJP functionary. RJD leader Manoj Jha accused the Commission of avoiding "burning questions," while JMM MP Mahua Maji called for the poll body to verify the authenticity of documents presented by Gandhi.