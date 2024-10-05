Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will unveil a tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his brief visit to the erstwhile royal kingdom of Kolhapur, on Saturday.

After landing at Kolhapur airport this morning, he straightway went to Dalit community area to meet tempo driver Tukaram Sandhe at Ambedkar chowk. Later, he headed to unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was expected to arrive in Kolhapur on Friday, had to cancel the travel plans owing to some technical snag in his aircraft and will instead reach the town on Saturday morning.

He is inaugurating the Chhatrapati's grand, full-length statue at Kasba Bawada and later will pay his respects at the samadhi of the late social reformer Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj (1874-1922).

After that, Rahul Gandhi will participate in and address an Honour Constitution Conference in the presence of over 1,000 people including political leaders, representatives of scores of NGOs, religious and other organisations.

The new statue of Chhatrapati that will loom over the Kolhapur skyline has been sculpted by Kolhapur artist, Sachin Gharge.

It is made of bronze, weighs around two tonnes, is 12 feet tall and will stand on a nine-feet high pedestal, visible from considerable distances.

The statue was constructed after a careful study of 16 contemporary oil paintings of the Chhatrapati, which have features like jiga, kalgitura, shirobhushan mandil, etc.

The statue had a dagger with a shell-plate around the waist and a shield on the back, a 'patta' and a sword in the left hand and exquisitely carved mounts at the feet.

All efforts were made by the artist to make Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's face and features perfectly by studying and researching his various paintings, and also considering other historical aspects in creating the statue.

The entrance to the venue that will have the statue has attempted to replicate the one at the Nagarkhana at the Raigad Fort, with crafting and carvings on the stone arches, and a fortification wall on both sides.

Near the main platform, there is a smaller replica of the Chhatrapati's foot and hand impressions to enable people to pay homage, and the carvings around the platform were created after studying the Bhavani Mandap, Rajwada and other buildings in Kolhapur.

In front of the main statue, the royal seal of the Chhatrapatis has been erected besides a permanent saffron flag pole and attractive lighting arrangements for night-time viewing.

(With inputs from IANS)