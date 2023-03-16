Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the Parliament session to end the current stalemate on his UK visit and make his version clear in the house, said Congress party after the meeting of all the opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the media to end the current impasse between the opposition and government, in view of the Opposition MPs from both the houses demanding JPC to probe the Adani group controversy.

The opposition parties will meet at LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office to work up a strategy as the house's proceedings have been washed out for three days in a row.

Congress has said that the opposition is united on the demand of JPC on the issue of Hindenburg Adani row, and on Thursday, the opposition is planning to March towards CBI and handover the complaint to the agency.

On Wednesday, Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi through his comments on members not being allowed to speak in Parliament, has insulted the Speaker directly.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi's comments that democracy is threatened in India. "Rahul Gandhi has cast aspersions on India. He has insulted the country. It is the height of insult as he has blamed the Speaker by saying that members' mikes are switched off when they try to speak," Joshi said.

Trinamool Congress, which had earlier skipped the opposition parties' meeting earlier in the day, and had said that it would raise its own issues in Parliament, also lent passive support to protests by the Congress.

Tinamool members were seen standing near their seats as were members from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, JD(U), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and NCP, during the protests by the Congress members.

The opposition led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has kept the opposition flock together barring TMC which has charted its own route. Kharge has been reaching out to like minded parties over misuse of agencies against political leaders have made bete noire like AAP and BRS to stand with it. T

he two political parties have not been in sync with the Congress but the pressure from the agencies on the Liquor policy have made BRS and AAP join ranks. Kharge, ceasing the opportunity, said: "The opposition parties are united on the issue of JPC."

(With inputs from IANS)