Deja Vu in the United States? Days after he took a truck ride from Murthal to Ambala, Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who's presently in the US, took a similar ride from Washington to New York and engaged in conversation with the Indian truck driver.

The disqualified Wayanad MP travelled a 190-km "American Truck Yatra" from Washington to New York with Indian-origin driver Taljinder Singh, Vicky Gill and his companion Ranjeet Singh Banipal, and the journey ended with a breakfast at a roadside eatery.

During the ride, Rahul Gandhi asked several questions and noted that the trucks in the US are designed keeping in mind the safety and comfort of the driver, which is not the case in India.

During his conversation, it was highlighted that while truck drivers in India struggle to make ends meet due to meagre wages and record price rise, their American counterparts receive dignity for their labour with decent wages as they earn about Rs four to five lakh a month.

During his conversation with Gill about the rising prices of commodities, inflation and politics in India, Rahul Gandhi underscored the fact that no religion teaches one to spread hatred. He also listened to popular Punjabi singer late Sidhu Moosewala's songs along the way.

Rahul Gandhi said that truck drivers in India don't get respite from long working hours, and stay away from their loved ones for long durations, but those in America have a better system that centres around 'driver's comfort'.

Washington DC to New York An American Truck Yatra with @RahulGandhi during his US Visithttps://t.co/Y8Wzg5WhUt@INCIndia @INCOverseas — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) June 13, 2023

"There are a lot of lessons we can draw from the American truck industry to plan a new vision for the truck industry in India. Indian truck drivers are the lifeline of our logistics and deserve a life of dignity too," the Congress said in a statement.

"They are at the forefront of Bharat Jodo', literally, and their progress is bound to have a positive cascading effect on the entire economy of India. Rahul Gandhi is listening intently to ensure the futures of every hardworking Indian can be better and bright," the party added.

