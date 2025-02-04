It was a rare sight to see as Rahul Dravid was recorded getting into an argument with a goods vehicle driver. The head coach of the World Cup-winning team was seen engaging in a strong argument with the driver on the streets of Bengaluru. More than his cricketing and coaching skills, Dravid is known for his calm demeanour.

Mr Cool loses cool

As soon as passersby spotted the cricketing legend, everyone started recording 'Mr Cool' surprisingly losing his cool. While some reports have claimed that it was Dravid's car that grazed the goods vehicle, some claim that it was the other way around.

As soon as Dravid realised that people had taken out their phones to record the altercation, he quickly took the number of the driver and rushed off. Dravid's altercation with the driver on the streets of Bengaluru have evoked some humorous response from people on social media.

Rahul Dravid’s Car touches a goods auto on Cunningham Road Bengaluru #RahulDravid #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/AH7eA1nc4g — Spandan Kaniyar ಸ್ಪಂದನ್ ಕಣಿಯಾರ್ (@kaniyar_spandan) February 4, 2025

"Things even 'the wall' cannot defend against - the friendly neighborhood auto-driver on Indian street," wrote a user. "Even rahul dravid has to fight on the Bengaluru roads," another user commented. "Indira nagar goonda is like: not my area," read a comment.

"Remember! He's indiranagar ka goonda!!!" another comment read. "Dravid is lucky that he speaks Kannada! Otherwise he would have been cancelled all over social media by Olatas," a fan opined. "Wall missing between auto and car," a social media user commented.

"Would have gladly preserved the dent & asked him for a selfie besides it," another fan shared his take. "This looks hilarious. His Kannada also sounds funny in a good way," was one more of the comments.

"Auto anna not leaving even the gentleman himself!" and "Annaa, he is our Wall of India. Let him go, definitely not his mistake" were some more comments on the video taking over the internet.