How often you read or hear about Rahul Dravid, former Indian captain, watching a Kannada film? Well, Ramesh Aravind has pulled off something big as he made the cricketer watch a Sandalwood movie.

Well, a special screening of Shivaji Surathkal was organised for Rahul Dravid on Tuesday, 18 February, in Bengaluru. The cricketer watched the film with his wife Vijeta Pendharkar along with a few others.

The cricketer is impressed with Shivaji Surathkal and has given a thumbs-up for the Kannada movie. "Rahul Dravid has been kind enough to be the first viewer of Shivaji Surathkal," Ramesh Aravind said, while standing next to the cricketer.

Giving his feedback about Shivaji Surathkal, Rahul Dravid said, "It was a fantastic movie. Thanks so much for inviting me and giving me the opportunity. I think it's going to be a great success. And all the people out there, I think it is going to surprise you. And the end surprised me," he said, while congratulating the actor and the team for making a good film.

Shivaji Surathkal is a psychological thriller in which Ramesh Aravind plays the role of an investigating officer. He enacts Sherlock Holmes kind of a role who is suffering from his own problems. Watch Dravid's byte below:

Radhika Narayan, Aarohi Narayan, Avinash, Ramesh Pandit, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Rohith Bhanuprakash, PD Satish, Vinay Gowda, Amitha Ranganth, Namratha, Vijay Pradeep, Lakshmi Anand, Dhanush Raj, Surya Vashista, Sukanya Girish, Nishanth, Kiran Kota, Divyashree, Mana Advik, Vidya Murthy and Ram Manjjonath are part of the cast.

Akash Srivatsa has directed Shivaji Surathkal which is produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda. The film has Guruprasad MG's cinematography, Judah Sandhy's music and Srikanth and Akash Srivatsa's editing.