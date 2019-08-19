Bollywood's blockbuster film Queen has been remade in four south-Indian languages. But these films are in the making for several years now and have been into some or the other issues since the beginning.

Well, the teaser of Paris Paris, the Tamil version, which was released a few months ago, came under the radar of controversy. Paris Paris stars Kajal Aggarwal and Elli Avram in lead roles. Recently, the film went for censor certification but the members of the board have proposed 25 cuts. This became a big issue, and Parul Yadav, one of the producers of the film, lashing out at the censor board.

Like every other member in the cast and crew, Kajal Aggarwal is also disappointed with the feedback of the censor board members.

She said, "We have made a faithful attempt in remaking Queen in all the south languages and present it to the audience. I wonder what made them ask for so many cuts. We did not want to hurt anyone's intentions and those scenes, which they have asked to cut, are similar to things that happen in all our lives. I have been told that the producers are taking necessary actions and putting in all the efforts to make sure that the scenes are retained."

The actress has said that the remake versions in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada have also been sent for censor certification and that none of those versions had so many cuts.

"We have shot for a long time for this film and the whole team has put in a lot of efforts. So we expect to taste the fruits of the efforts to put in. Hope the members of the censor board will approve the film without cuts," added the actress.

Going into the details, the Telugu version of Queen has Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role and is directed by Prashanth Varma, while Malayalam version has Manjima Mohan, Kannada version has Parul Yadav in lead roles. An official confirmation on the release date is awaited.