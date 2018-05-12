Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble cast vote Close
Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble cast their votes in Bengaluru on Saturday. Dravid was spotted outside the polling booth, whereas Kumble took to twitter to share a photograph with his family, where he can be seen waiting in queue to cast their votes. He wrote, "Waiting for our turn to vote! Urging everyone to exercise their rights as citizens! #KarnatakaElections2018".