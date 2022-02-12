Renowned industrialist Rahul Bajaj, known for the catchy slogan 'Hamara Bajaj' three decades ago, passed away in Pune following a long battle with cancer. He was 83.

Bajaj had taken charge of the Bajaj Group in 1965 and during his captaincy, the group soared to one of the biggest in the sub-continent. As per available indications, his last rites shall be performed at the Vaikunth Crematorium on Sunday.

Top business and political leaders including his close family friend and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve-Patil, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and others condoled Bajaj's passing.

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj, my very close friend. The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society, especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj bike," said Pawar.

Saying India has lost an industrialist, a philanthropist and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs, Pawar said the affordable vehicle - 'Hamara Bajaj' - increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change, for which "we Indians are deeply indebted".

Bajaj's mortal remains shall be kept for public 'darshan' on Sunday morning at the company's plant premises and the last rites shall be performed at the Vaikunth Crematorium later with full state honours.

Profile of Rahul Bajaj

Born on June 10, 1938 in (now) Kolkata, Bajaj graduated in 1958 from St. Stephens College, in Delhi University, with an Honours degree in Economics. Later, he acquired a Law degree from University of Bombay and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Joining the family enterprise founded by his grandfather, the industrialist-philanthropist-freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj, Rahul Bajaj became the CEO of the flagship Bajaj Auto in 1968 and its Managing Director in 1972.

It was during his captaincy of the Bajaj Group which soared from small family concern to one of the biggest in the sub-continent with immense contribution in nation-building, helping lay the foundations of its economy and creating a global mark with its two-wheelers and three-wheelers among other products over the decades.

A Rajya Sabha Member (2006-2010) and conferred the Padmashri and Padma Bhushan, he stepped down as the Chairman of Bajaj Auto in April 2021 but was appointed as Chairman Emeritus for another five years.

Condolences pour in

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of renowned industrialist Rahul Bajaj, saying that the latter made a 'big contribution' towards the progress of the country.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Got very sad news of the death of the country's famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj ji. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front."

Humara Bajaj ad

Recalling over three-decade old TV advertisement of Bajaj scooter having the tag line of "Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer," Kejriwal said it became a part of every household. "My heartfelt tribute to such a great personality. May the Lord place the departed soul at his feet," he added.

Rahul Bajaj is credited with the ubiquitous two wheeler in Bajaj Auto and the cult campaign of 'Hamara Bajaj-Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer' which brought slick world class advertising to Indian TV screens and a corporate brand campaign that resonated with the Indian public much before TV ads took off.

Captains of Indian Industry have joined him in mourning the demise of India's second generation industrialist.

On Twitter, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon said: "Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & a nation builder. Om Shanthi."

On his part, Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank tweeted: "Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him."

Further, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises said: "The 'spine' of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shantia"

