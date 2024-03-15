Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned 31 today. The actor celebrated her special day with friends and family. On her birthday eve, her family members hosted a party at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai which was attended by Ambani, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen among others.

The actor looked ethereal in a blingy corset and blue pants, while Ranbir looked dashing in an all-black outfit. What caught our attention was Raha's name written on his t-shirt. The doting daddy was all hearts as he flashed the name of his darling daughter on his t-shirt.

Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday with paps in Mumbai

In the evening, Alia celebrated her birthday with the paps by cutting a cake with them. Alia happily posed with the paps and also fed them the cake.

Alia was elated to see "Raha's mom" written on her cake.

As soon as she saw fans and media get a cake for her, she happily cut the cake and also fed the paps, after a while, she licked her fingers. Netizens were in awe seeing Alia Bhatt's humbles and compared her with other celebs who merely cut their birthday which are bought by paps but don't feed them or wait for everyone to wish them.

Alia on the other hand, was seen cutting her birthday cake with paps and also accepted the bouquet they gave.

A user wrote, "She actually is quite genuine and simple when it comes to things like that. Love this natural side of her where she doesn't portray herself as some goddess or queen while being in the business. She literally shows quite a simple and real side of her most of the time.."

Another mentioned, "She actually put it in his mouth and licked her fingers. This can't be for publicity .. no matter what only humbleness..."

The third user wrote, "She licked her finger after putting the cake in her fan's mouth. Such a pure soul."

Celebs wished Alia on her birthday

Friends from the industry wished the actor on social media. She responded to the same on her Instagram stories. As Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Vaani Kapoor extended their wishes, the birthday girl responded to each of them.

Kiara Advani wishes Alia Bhatt the best year ahead

Kiara took to her handle and wrote, "Happy birthday @aliaabhatt Wishing you the bestest year ahead!! Keep shining (adding hand shaped heart, smling faces, heart, cake, pastry, balloon and birthday cap emojis)". Alia responded as she wrote, "Kiaraaaa thank you (two heart emojis)".

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a glamorous picture of Alia. She captioned it as, "Happppppy happppy bdayyyy you power woman !! Wishing you the brightest year ahead !! May you get abundance of all that you desire !! Keep killing it." The latter replied with a screenshot of the same and wrote, "You're too kind Rakul thank you (hand shaped heart emojis)".

Katrina Kaif also wished her on her special day.

On her big day, Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, shared a special birthday post. She has shared throwback childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Soni Razdan wrote, "How much do I love thee? Let me count the ways ... If I did, I know the words. Would quite run off the page." She concluded the note by saying, "So let me just say it simply then. Happy Birthday my darling I love you more than you will ever know." Responding to the post, actress Lillete Dubey commented, "Happy bday to her darling and god bless!"

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also shared a special birthday reel which saw Alia's many moods. Sharing the clip, Shaheen wrote, "My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you. Happy Birthday my airy, (definitely) scary, always wary little fairy."

Work front

Alia Bhatt recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also features Vedang Raina in a pivotal role. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.