Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently embracing motherhood. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022, since then Alia has been giving her utmost time to her daughter. While Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Animal and also promoting his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.

However, Alia is on cloud nine professionally as the actress has been receiving awards for her spectacular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is constantly sharing her happiness on her social media with her fans and followers. Not just that, Alia is giving newly minted moms some valuable tips and motivating them to be fit. Alia is often spotted at her yoga classes and gym. Her post-partum weight loss journey has been hailed by fans.

Alia Bhatt is back to work!

And now after almost four months, the actress has decided to resume work. The newly minted mother was snapped jetting off to Kashmir with her mother, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The family was snapped at Mumbai airport. Along with Alia's family members, Ranbir Kapoor was also snapped.

Take a look

Alia and Ranveer Singh jet off to Kashmir to film the last leg of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

As per the reports, Alia is jetting off to Kashmir for the pending romantic song from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be shot in Kashmir in a ten-day schedule beginning on March 1. With this song in Kashmir, the entire shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a tribute to Karan's favourite director Yash Chopra, will be finally wrapped up.

Alia Bhatt slays in an all-noire look at the airport!

Alia opted for a casual all-black look as she wore black trousers with black half sleeves puffer jacket. Keeping her tresses open, she went for a no-makeup look. In the video shared by paparazzo handles the actress's mother, actor Soni Razdan was also photographed.

Netizens in no time flocked to the comment section and opined that it is also Alia's daughter Raha Kapoor's first trip outside Mumbai.

A fan mentioned, "Raha's first trip out of Mumbai."

Another user mentioned, "She looks amazing and so fresh where are the people saying that she did botox ? the audacity to say that when girls like katrina kaif and jacqueline Fernández are called natural beauty."

The third user avered, "With family because Raha followed Alia to Kashmir."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed again!

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier supposed to release on April 28, however, the makers postponed it to July 28 to avert the clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 28.

Karan Johar returns to director after almost 5 years of hiatus!

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Karan's seventh feature film. His last was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.