After the stupendous success of the first part of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The captain of the ship Ayan Mukerji has announced the release date of the next two parts of the series. Brahmastra part two and Brahmastra part three.

Taking to his Instagram Ayan Mukerji revealed the release dates of Brahmastra's trilogy. In a carousel post, he also reasoned out why two films will be made together so that they can be released closer to each other.

He penned a note that read, "Hi. The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy. the Astraverse. and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And.. I have decided that we are going to make the two films Together! Allowing them to also release close together," he added in his post.

"I also have another piece of news to share... The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie Is... More on that when the time is right An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn. be Inspired and where I will grow! So. I have decided to take It up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema... Love and Light. Ayan."

In the next slide after the note, Ayan gave details of the release dates of the upcoming films. Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will release on December 2006 while Brahmastra Part Three will hit the screens on December 2027. He captioned the post, "The Next Phase (collision symbol and sparkles emojis).

As soon as the director shared this piece of news, fans took to Ayan's comment section and replied jokingly saying 2026 is too long a period to release a film.

A user commented, "Okay tb tak mai apni shaadi vaadi nipta leti hu !! Husband k saath dekhungi❤️ 2 ticket pkki smjhna." (By 2026, I will get married and will watch the film with my husband. Keep two tickets reserved for me)."

Another one mentioned, "Isn't December 2026 too late ??"

The third one said, "I doubt even Christopher Nolan requires so much time for making a movie and that too for what shouting shiva throughout the movie."

"My next phase is to watch part 2 with the first child & part 2 with the second child," mentioned another.

While most of them lauded the director for being honest about his craft and justifying why the film will take almost 4 years to make. Some even said that they will either get married by then, have kids and so on.

However, one of them averred that, Raha will be four years by then.

A user wrote, "Raha will be 4yrs old in 2026 omg."

How Brahmastra film played an essential part in Alia and Ranbir's love story?

The film Brahmastra plays a vital role in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's personal life, the lead protagonists Alia and Ranbir started dating while filming for the movie.

The couple got married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2023 who will turn 4 years when the second part of the film will hit the screens.

Brahmastra, released in September 2022, was written and directed by Ayan. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. The film had Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. It was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Ayan Mukerji. It received mixed reviews and yet became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year with a worldwide gross of ₹431 crore.