India celebrated its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. From Bollywood celebrities to Indian citizens and even cross-border politicians extended warm wishes for India's Independence Day.

While the day was celebrated with joy and celebs reminded Indian citizens of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, some celebs hoisted the flag at their balcony, while some stood for Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case and questioned if 'women are still safe even after 78 years of Independence?'

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Allu Arjun, and SRK among others took to their social media handles to wish everyone.

Taking to Instagram story, Akshay Kumar shared a flag picture along with a message that read, "Celebrating freedom, pride & progress.

Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol dropped a smiling kid picture with the Indian flag in his hands and wrote, ''Happy Independence Day! Love your motherland. Remember those who fought for freedom. Be a good human being. Be a good Indian.''

Pushpa fame Allu Arjun also shared an animated flag image with Red Fort in the background to wish fellow Indians on 78th Independence Day.

Anupam Kher shared a separate post on his Instagram and penned a note in Hindi which roughly translates, ''Congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. For our freedom today, there are sacrifices made by many known and unknown people in our past. It is very important to remember them. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat!''

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself waving the National Flag. Along with the picture, she wrote, ''Happy Independence Day''.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha, celebrated Independence Day. The pictures and videos that have gone viral, show Ranbir holding Raha as she wore a saffron dress.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Independence Day with his family. Keeping up with the tradition, King Khan hoisted the Indian flag at his residence Mannat.

After hosting the flag, the actor shared a picture which shows AbRam SRK, Gauri and him on his balcony with the Indian national flag.

Sharing the candid picture on his social media he wrote, "The actor later took to social media to wish his fans on Independence Day. "Let's celebrate our beautiful country India with pride in our hearts.... Happy Independence Day and love to all," he wrote while sharing a picture with his family with the Indian flag in the background.

SRK also greeted his fans with folded hands to express gratitude and gave flying kisses to the fans.

Malika Arora and Karan Patel shared a black Independence Day post seeking justice for doctors.