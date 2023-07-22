Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The actor is on a city tour along with her co-star Ranveer Singh, with just five days left for the film to hit the screens. Alia and Ranveer are busy giving statements to the media and fans. Some of their statements are loved while some aren't being received well by the netizens.

Recently, at an event in Kanpur, Alia that by looking at her daughter Raha Kapoor, she feels that the baby will grow up to become a scientist.

"Raha scientist banegi": Mom Alia Bhatt doesn't want daughter to be an actor

Alia said, "I look at my daughter and I say, "Tu to scientist banegi (you will become a scientist." The video was shared by paparazzi and received a mixed response from internet users.

A fan wrote, "She will play the role of a scientist."

Another said, "Le Karan Johar after 20 years making a movie name Scientist."

A comment also read: "Baby chota ho to sb yahi kehte hai.. specially you Bollywood people..sabko acting me ghusa dete hai..Bina talent k (everyone says this when the baby is small especially Bollywood people but they eventually put everyone into acting even those without talent)."

Another said, "Sridevi ko b Janhvi ko doctor banana tha but wo b actress Bani.. lol (Sridevi wanted to make Janhvi a doctor but she became an actor)."

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a romance directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, worked as an assistant director on the film. It is scheduled for release on July 28.