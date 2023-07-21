Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for the release of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the duo are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. After the city tour, the on-screen couple Rocky Aur Rani turned showstoppers at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show. Ranveer's wife-actor Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnan were seen cheering for Ranveer as he seized the stage with his vibe.

Ranveer kisses Deepika

Well, we all know Ranveer Singh never fails to indulge in PDA and with his wifey around, he just couldn't contain his excitement. The actor won millions of hearts when he paused and turned back ran towards wifey Deepika Padukone and kissed her at Manish Malhotra's fashion show.

Ranveer touches his mother's feet

Ranveer also touched his mother's feet and greeted Karan too. He also greeted businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family, who attended the event. While Deepika was busy chatting with her mother-in-law and Karan Johar.

Who wore what

Alia looked stunning as Manish Malhotra's bride as she wore a shimmery silver lehenga with a veil on her head and matching jewellery. Ranveer Singh stunned everyone with his traditional attire--a sherwani and a glittering jacket. Alia and Ranveer walked the ramp holding each other's hands and laughing as well as interacting with the guests.

The event was held at Jio conventional centre and who's who from the industry attended the event. Apart from Deepika, Alia and Ranveer, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi attended the show