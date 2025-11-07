Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, turned three on November 6. Her parents hosted a grand birthday party to celebrate the occasion, which featured a Peppa Pig theme and a fun magic show.

The celebration was attended by Kareena Kapoor with her sons Jeh and Taimur, Soni Razdan, Rani Mukerji, and Neetu Kapoor, among others.

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared inside glimpses from the bash, including a beautiful picture-perfect moment featuring Rani, Soni, Shaheen, and others.

Several photos and videos from Raha's birthday have gone viral online. In one, Raha is seen joyfully enjoying a Peppa Pig-themed puppet show with her friends.

So far, neither Alia Bhatt nor Kareena Kapoor has shared any pictures of Raha from the celebration. Fans have been waiting for over 24 hours for Alia to post photos from the party, but she hasn't yet shared anything. Not a single front-facing photo or video of Raha has surfaced.

However, a glimpse from the Peppa Pig puppet show reveals Raha dressed adorably in pink.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Raha's aunt, shared a heartfelt birthday message for her little niece on Instagram. She posted a pink heart with Raha's name written on it and wrote, "Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles. Happy Birthday, my Raru Paru. You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!"

Alia Bhatt has a strict no-photo policy for Raha



Ever since Raha's birth on November 6, 2022, Ranbir and Alia have been protective of their daughter's privacy. While they have occasionally shared updates, the couple has requested the paparazzi not to click Raha's photos and post them online. Alia's decision to keep her daughter away from the media glare comes after the shocking incident involving her brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier this year, the actor was stabbed by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence. Following the attack, Kareena Kapoor also urged photographers to refrain from clicking pictures of her children, Taimur and Jeh.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the spy thriller Alpha and later in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Ranbir. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with his upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana, set for a Diwali 2026 release.