Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, besides being two of Bollywood's busiest actors, are also doting parents to their daughter, Raha Kapoor. While Ranbir is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Love and War with Vicky Kaushal, Alia spent some quality time on a beach vacation with her mother, Soni Razdan; sister, Shaheen Bhatt; and Shaheen's boyfriend.

Both Alia and Shaheen shared glimpses from the getaway through photos and videos on social media.

On Saturday evening, Alia returned to Mumbai with her family. She was spotted at the airport carrying her daughter Raha in her arms, shielding her face from the cameras by holding her close and caressing her as she quickly made her way to the car. Her friend Anushka Ranjan and sister Shaheen also avoided media attention and headed straight inside the car.

Like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Alia and Ranbir have also chosen to keep their daughter's face away from the media glare. The couple formally introduced Raha to the paparazzi on Christmas Day in 2023, after which Alia shared a few photos of her on Instagram. However, following the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan in January 2025, Alia and Ranbir deleted Raha's pictures from social media. Since then, they have repeatedly urged paparazzi to respect their daughter's privacy.

Shaheen Bhatt recently shared a sneak peek into her beach vacation, where she was joined by sister Alia Bhatt, her boyfriend and fitness coach Ishaan Mehra, and their mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan.

In one of the photos, Alia, Soni, Shaheen, and Ishaan are seen smiling warmly for the camera. Alia looked fresh and relaxed in a blue-and-white floral maxi dress paired with a chic black handbag, while Soni kept it elegant in a cream outfit with bold floral prints. Other snapshots included a cheerful selfie, glimpses from their workout sessions, and serene shots of the crystal-clear waters and sandy beaches.

Shaheen captioned her post "Island Interlude", perfectly summing up the tropical getaway.

Alia shared a series of photos on her Instagram filled with sunshine, sandy shores, workouts, and moments of quality family time. In one standout picture, she was seen enjoying the beach in a striking orange monokini. Her no-filter, no-makeup look won over fans, who flooded the comments with praise.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt is joining the YRF Spy Universe with Alph alongside Sharvari and directed by Shiv Rawail. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Love And War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, combining romance, action, and intense emotions set during a time of conflict.