Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji have officially parted ways. Dhawan was granted divorce over grounds of mental agony and torture by his wife. Their divorce made quite some buzz as Shikhar was said to have been mentally harassed in the marriage for years. The couple's son, Zorawar, is to remain in Aesha's custody while Dhawan has received visitation rights.

Shikhar's emotional post

Now, Shikhar has shared a screenshot of his video call with 10-year old son with an emotional post. "Ek Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin, Reh Bhi Lete Hai Aur Raha Bhi Nahi Jaata." - Gulzaar Sahab," the caption read. (There is a strange disquiet without you. Living but not able to live) Zorawar is currently in Australia with his mother.

Shikhar's divorce grounds

Shikhar and Ayesha had gotten married in 2012 and problems started soon after. A post by journalist, Deepika Bharadwaj had alleged that along with the expenses of Zorawar, Dhawan also used to pay for the expenses of Aesha's two daughters from previous marriage. What's more? Reports stated that she wanted the star cricketer to transfer all the properties to her name.

It was also alleged that in their eight years of marriage, Shikhar sent close to Rs 13 crores to Aesha. A mammoth amount of money was also spent on their lavish lifestyle, kids school and tuition fee, travels etc separately. Not just this, she also sent messages to BCCI, their bankers and top authorities in India about Shikhar not providing for them.

Shikhar Dhawan's post has left social media users emotional who came out in support of the cricketer and what he must be going through.