Bollywood celebrities chose attractive and unique names for their children, and they often used to catch the attention of their fans.

Most newborn babies and children of Bollywood actors have distinct names with unique meanings.

International Business Times, India edition, presents before you 6 unique baby names among Bollywood star kids and their meanings.

Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have recently named their newborn daughter as Raha. The name was chosen by her Dadi, Neetu Kapoor.

The name Raha signifies attractive meanings such as joy, rest, relief, peace and divine path.

Aaradhya

The star couples of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have named their daughter Aaradhya. The young girl is already a popular face among Bollywood audiences and most of her photos that appear on social media platforms used to go viral.

In Sanskrit, the name Aaradhya translates as being someone who is worthy of being worshipped.

AbRam

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have named their younger child Abram. Abram Khan is a surrogate child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri.

The couple named their kid after combining the names of Ram and Ibrahim. The name signifies various meanings such as being a role model, an exemplar, obedient and the like.

Arzoie

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja had a baby girl on 2021. The newborn daughter was named Arzoie, which is a Punjabi word. It denotes ardaasi which means a humble request to Guru Nanak.

Avyaan

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi had a son on May 14. The couple named their son Avyaan Azad.

Avyaan is another name for lord Ganesha. It also denotes someone who is born with a lot of luck.

Nurvi

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh had a daughter in 2018. The couple has named their daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

The name refers to precious in Sanskrit.