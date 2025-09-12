Mumbai locals are the lifeline of Mumbaikars. Every day, lakhs of people commute by local trains, ditching heavy traffic and congested roads to reach their offices and destinations on time. From celebrities and commoners to business tycoons, everyone relies on locals for faster travel. But like every coin has two sides, while locals ensure speed and convenience, accidents are reported almost daily. Commuters often get squeezed, suffocated, claustrophobic, or, in some cases, even jump off the train.

Of late, Mumbai has been witnessing a rise in deaths and accidents related to local trains. Sadly, despite repeated warnings from the Mumbai Railways, commuters often take drastic steps in haste.

On Thursday, the entertainment industry was left shocked after news broke that actor Karishma Sharma had jumped off a moving train. Karishma later took to her Instagram stories to share the ordeal, leaving fans and celebrities stunned.

Sharing her harrowing experience, Karishma "Yesterday, while heading for shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off, and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head. I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I am covered in bruises. The doctors did an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe."

She added, "I've been in pain since yesterday, but I am staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love — it means a lot."

A friend of Karishma also shared a picture of the actress from the hospital, where the actor is seen lying on the bed with drips attached. Her friend wrote, "Can't believe this happened. My friend fell from the train, and she doesn't remember anything. We found her on the floor and rushed her here. Doctors are still figuring things out-please keep her in your prayers. Get well soon babe."

Who is Karishma Sharma?

Karishma Sharma's body of work spans across all mediums, be it TV, Bollywood, and OTT shows. She made her TV debut with Pavitra Rishta, where she played the role of Pia Arjun Kirloskar.

On the Bollywood front, Karishma has featured in films like Super 30, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ujda Chaman and more. She has also been a part of several popular web series.

The actor was last seen in the action-mystery thriller short film Lights, Camera, Lies alongside Achintya Rajawat and Yajur Marwah.