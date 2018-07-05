Yuva (Guru) Rajkumar, the son of actor-producer Raghavendra Rajkumar, is getting engaged to his girlfriend on Thursday, July 5. The event will be held in Mysuru in the presence of his family members and close friends..

Yuva Rajkumar will exchange rings with his girlfriend Sridevi. Sandalwod legend Rajkumar's family, which includes Shivaraj Kumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Vijay Raghavendra and Srimurali, is expected to be attending the engagement ceremony.

Yuva Rajkumar has not shown interest in acting like his father and uncles and wants to work behind the camera. He turned producer with Vinay Rajkumar's Siddharth and also bankrolled Run Anthony Run.

However, rumours were doing rounds earlier that Yuva might don grease paint in the next couple of years. It may be recalled that his uncle Puneeth Rajkumar turned actor years after working in in direction department.

Yuva's original name is Guru and he was rechristened for numerological reasons. The producer has a degree in architerure from the MS Ramaiah college.

Guru Rajkumar's connection with Nalapad case

He was one of the eye-witnesses in the Bengaluru pub assault case involving Mohammed Nalapad Haris, former general secretary of the Bengaluru city Youth Congress and son of Congress MLA NA Haris,

More Details about the engagement is awaited