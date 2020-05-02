The list of generous acts done by Raghava Lawrence is big. Especially when the country is hit by Coronavirus outbreak, his helping hand to the people in need deserves a special mention.

Lawrence's Help

Now, the multifaceted talent's timely help to Coronavirus-infected pregnant woman has saved two lives. The woman has delivered a health baby boy. Lawrence himself has shared about it on his Facebook account.

The Kanchana star has thanked the Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar for responding to his request, while also praised the doctors for handling the situation. On his Facebook page, he wrote the below:

Raghava Lawrence Thanks Health Minister

Hai friends and fans. I want to share a happy news, Two days back a person I know was infected by corona, she was 9 months pregnant who was in her delivery stage, so her husband and father in law called me and asked me for help, I informed our Health minister 's Vijaya Baskar sir's P.A Ravi sir about this and he immediately went to the spot and admitted her in KMC hospital, Kilpauk.

After knowing that she is infected by corona, all doctors immediately planned for a operation and saved both mom and child. Her delivery was successful and she is blessed with a healthy boy child. They have also promised me that she will recover from corona. My thanks to our honourable cheif minister, Our honourable health minister Vijaya baskar sir and his P.A Ravi sir.

My heart felt thanks to doctors

Dr.Janaki, Dr.Iswrya , Dr.Madhu , Dr.Shanthi,

Dr.Lavanya

You all are equal to god,

Everyone who is reading this, Please pray for her to recover from Corona and also everyone else who is affected by the same. Service is god. . [sic]

On the professional front, he has recently signed Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu.