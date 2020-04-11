Raghava Lawrence's announcement on his next movie has created a lot of confusions in the minds of the fans. The multifaceted talent revealed a few days ago that he was donating his entire remuneration of Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu, for the Coronavirus relief works.

Not Chandramukhi 2, but...

This triggered rumours of Rajinikanth moving to Chandramukhi 2 once completing his upcoming movie Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. Now, sources from industry have clarified that the Tamil superstar's next will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently working on Vijay's next movie Master.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is not wasting time and working on the script of Rajinikanth's next which will be produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. It is expected to take off by the end of this year. A formal announcement will be made soon on this flick.

Sun Picures' Chandramukhi 2

Whereas Chandramukhi 2 will be funded by Sun Pictures. There is no clarity on whether Rajinikanth would star or do an extended cameo in the flick.

On the other hand, the 69-year old has plans to enter politics by contesting in 2024 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. In that case, Rajinikanth doing two full-fledged movies looks unrealistic, say people from the industry.

Coming back to Raghava Lawrence, he has generously donated for the Covid-19 cause by contirbuting Rs 3 crore, his entire remuneration of Chandramukhi, for the relief works. His post can be read below: