Tamil director Raghava Lawrence was upset and disheartened when he had to walk out of the Hindi remake of his Tamil film Kanchana, titled Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. But Raghava is now back on board as the director of the film after Akshay Kumar and the film's producer Shabinaa Khan sorted out all the differences between them. The Tamil filmmaker had tweeted a few days ago that he was stepping down as the film's director citing lack of respect from the film's team.

Sharing his happiness on Twitter, Raghava informed, "Hi dear Friends and Fans..! As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of Laxmmi Bomb.. A big thank you to AKSHAY KUMAR sir for understanding my feelings and sorting all issues, another Thank you to my producer SHABINAA KHAN for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect. I am really happy to be part of the film again with AKSHAY sir Thank you all..."

In the film, Kiara Advani has been paired opposite Akshay and will be playing the role of his onscreen wife. Unlike the original Tamil film, Kiara's role will be meatier and prove to be crucial in the exorcism sequence.