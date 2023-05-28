Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been painting the town red ever since their engagement. The two got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala house in Delhi amid an all white, classy and elegant décor theme. The duo looked ethereal in shades of cream and white and were totally in love. The pictures and videos from the engagement have taken over the internet.

What happened in the video

However, there is one video that has raised many eyebrows. In the video, Chadha seems to be revealing that he got a nose job done to look more like his father's nose than his mother's. However, the Ishaqzaade actress soon reminded him of the cameras and lovingly asked him to stop saying anything beyond. The video that was shared by their official engagement photographer has now been deleted.

Raghav's confession

"The aunty is asking if the boy's exterior changes. I got a little nose job done, aunty. Because my nose went on my mother...so I of course had to correct it and make it look like my father," Raghav said in the video. It was at this point that Pari reminded him of the cameras recording him and he stopped delving into the topic further.

Ever since the video surfaced, netizens couldn't stop speculating whether Raghav was just joking or did he actually undergo a nose job. To know the truth, guess we'll have to wait to find out more about the nose controversy.