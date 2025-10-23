Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 20. The couple took to social media two days later to pen a sweet note announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Today, on October 22, Parineeti is celebrating her 37th birthday, and her husband, Raghav, shared a heartfelt note wishing his wife.

Along with the note, he shared unseen photos from Parineeti's pregnancy photoshoot and other candid moments.

On Wednesday, Raghav took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with Parineeti from her pregnancy days. In the photos, Parineeti is seen cradling her baby bump while Raghav lovingly holds his wife close. In the first picture, he is seen kissing Parineeti's baby bump.

The second photo shows Raghav trying to hear their child's heartbeat by placing his ear on her baby bump. The remaining two photos capture Raghav and Parineeti sharing romantic moments.

Sharing the pictures, Raghav penned a heartfelt note to wish Parineeti on her birthday, which read, "Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town What an incredible journey it's been, from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra."

Apart from Raghav's wish, actor and Parineeti's cousin Priyanka also penned a sweet birthday message, sharing throwback photos of the two on Instagram's layout feature.

On Saturday, Raghav and Parineeti in a joint post announced the birth of thier son. In a collaborative post, they wrote, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we can't remember life before," the text over the poster read.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Emmy-nominated biopic Amar Singh Chamkila and is set to appear alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in an upcoming Netflix series directed by Rensil D'Silva.

Raghav Chadha is an Indian politician and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, who is serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.