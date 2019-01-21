World number 2 Rafael Nadal will take on unseeded American Frances Tiafoe in the men's quarterfinal of the Australian Open on January 22 at the Rod Laver Arena.

When and where to watch the matches live, online

The match between Nadal and Tiafoe will not start before at 8:15 pm local time, 2:45 pm IST and 9:15 am GMT.

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the Australian Open in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Nadal vs Tiafoe preview

Rod Laver Arena saw one proverbial torch being passed on January 20 when Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Roger Federer and Nadal will have to be on top of his game to make sure his campaign soldiers on.

The Spaniard's route to the quarterfinal has been largely smooth and he is yet to drop a set. His display against Tomas Berdych in the previous round was spectacular as Nadal only allowed the Czech a single game in the first two sets.

Although the third set went to the tie-break, he will be well rested and fresh to take on his opponent on Tuesday.

Tiafoe, on his part, has already scripted a couple of upsets in Melbourne Park having ousted fifth seed Kevin Anderson in the second round and then Grigor Dimitrov in his previous match. He finished both matches in four sets and will be keen to gun down Nadal who is playing his first official tournament since US Open 2018.

Tuesday's match between Nadal and Tiafoe will be their first meeting and the Spaniard was wary of the challenge that will be thrown at him.

"[Frances has been] on the Tour for a while. He's young. When you have younger players coming, they have always more attention," said Nadal. "He has everything. He's quick. He serves well [and has a] very quick forehand. He's a very dynamic player, an aggressive one. Of course, he's dangerous. He's in the quarter-finals. He won great matches during the whole event. [It is] going to be a tough one."

