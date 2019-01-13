The first grand slam of the New Year is upon us and it is the 2019 edition of the Australian Open which will start on Monday, January 14 at Melbourne Park.

When and where to watch the matches live, online

The matches on each day will start at 11 am local time, 5:30 am IST and 12 midnight GMT. The start time will vary during the later stages of the tournament.

Sony Six and Sony Ten 2 will live television coverage of the Australian Open in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Australian Open draw preview

Novak Djokovic heads into the tournament as the firm favourite to win his 15 th grand slam title after making a fantastic comeback to his imperious best in 2018. The Serb returned from near wilderness to win the Wimbledon and US Open last year to dethrone Rafael Nadal at the top of the men's ATP rankings.

Alexander Zverev, who Djokovic might meet in the latter stages of the tournament, brought his marauding run to a halt at the ATP World Tour Finals by picking up a surprise victory and the title by defeating the Serb in the title clash.

Roger Federer is the defending champion and third seed but will face a stiff challenge from perennial rival and long-time friend, Nadal who is in the same side of the draw as the Swiss.

On the women's end of the tournament, runners up from 2018 Simona Halep is the top seed while defending champion Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark is the third seed. Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber is the second seed while US Open 2018 champion Naomi Osaka is the fourth seed.

Serena Williams is not seeded in the top ten but will be a contender to add to her tally of 23 grand slams.

Men's Draw possible matches

Quarter-final: Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori

Quarter-final: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

Quarter-final: Martin Cilic vs Roger Federer

Quarter-final: Kevin Anderson vs Rafael Nadal

Semifinal: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev

Semifinal: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal

Final: Novak Djokovic/Alexander Zverev vs Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal

