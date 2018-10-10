Six people died and dozens were injured when five coaches and the engine of New Farakka Express express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Wednesday.

Northern Railway Divisional Railway Manager Satish Kumar said that the accident occurred at Harchandpur at 6 am.

A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van has been rushed to the site from Lucknow and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station in Mughalsarai, officials said.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials reckon that the number of casualties may rise.

Taking note of the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible assistance to relief and rescue operations, an official spokesman said.

The CM expressed his condolences for the deceased and directed to the director general of police to take all necessary action, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)