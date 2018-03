Rasikan Rajesh, a popular radio jockey, was hacked to death early on Tuesday, March 27, at his recording studio in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The incident took place at around 2 am when Rajesh, a former RED FM radio jockey, was sitting with his friend. Reports said that unidentified assailants entered the studio and attacked him.

Rajesh was also a mimicry artist and a folk singer.