Newlyweds Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are enjoying most of their post-wedding time with each other. The couple are currently vacationing in Dubai sans family. Several videos and pictures from their recent getaway have surfaced on social media. A clip that has gone viral shows Radhika channelising her inner child as she patiently waits for Turkish ice cream.

The video captures the couple Radhika and Anant at a Turkish ice cream stand, where Radhika patiently waits her turn, till the vendor does the magic ice cream trick.

In the clip, the vendor begins his ice cream play and Radhika looks seemingly engrossed as the vendor teases her by giving her just a cone and not the ice cream. Radhika Merchant smiles and pauses when the vendor offers her the ice cream. She grabs the cone, but the salesman swiftly removes the scoop.

Ambani, standing beside her, was looking at the Turkish ice cream's trick. At one point, Radhika Merchant turns to him seeking help, but he only encourages her to try again. After a few more attempts, the vendor finally handed her the cone, and then Radhika Merchant thanked him.

One user wrote, "Anant thinking, Buy the whole mall."

Another user said, "Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani.. inki itni himmat ke mere Bahu ko sata rahe. Let's buy Turkey.. not just Ice Cream." (How dare he trouble Ambani bahu)

Who wore what!

For the causal ice cream date, Radhika was dressed casually in a baggy outfit. Anant wore a dark blue T-shirt and jeans.

The couple recently celebrated their first Diwali together in style, with their look capturing attention online.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted three lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and a luxurious cruise shift before tying the knot at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. At the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, they invited international singer Rihanna to perform and entertain the guests.

Several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, and others, attended their wedding.