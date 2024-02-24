Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's guest list is as magnanimous as it gets. The biggest names from the political sphere, film world, sports and spirituality will be marking their presence at the gala event. Radhika and Anant's three-day pre-wedding function will include a cocktail party, walk through the jungles, a vibrant fete, traditional hastakshar ceremony and lots more.

The who's who attending

Ahead of their wedding festivities, a guest list of the celebs reportedly all set to join the pre-wedding functions have taken over social media. While spiritual leader Sadhguru is expected to bless the couple at the event, some of the biggest names of the industrial world like - Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Sanjiv Goenka, Adar Poonawalla, Sunil Mittal, Pawan Munjal and more will attend the event to join the celebrations with the bride and groom to-be.

From the field of sports, big wigs like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik and Krunal Pandya will be seen attending the extravaganza with their families. Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more will attend with their families.

Virat, Anushka to give it a miss?

As the guest list started circulating, what caught our eye was how there was no mention of Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma in the guest list. While the two have just become parents, it might be expected that the duo chose to miss out on the event. Or, there is also the possibility of them joining the events at a later date.

The elaborate dress code

A dress code invite for the guests of Radhika Merchant - Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities has left netizens baffled. Guests have been asked to prepare their wardrobe for five different events which will include - elegant cocktail outfits, jungle fever, dazzling desi, casual chic and heritage traditional.

With such elaborate guest and performers list, there's no denying the fact that after Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani; the wedding of Anant Ambani is going to be even grander and bigger than the first two.