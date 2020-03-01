Radhika Madan might just be a couple of films old but the actress has come out in open to spread awareness, tackle bra-strap shaming and normalise conversations around it.

With a unique initiative by MTV called Baar Bra Dekho, Radhika has lent her support to women who are shamed for their peeking bra straps. She also shared her own story of how she was left embarassed when a boy in her school pointed her out that her bra-strap was showing while sitting in a classroom.

"I was in school, and it was that phase when you're growing up and you start wearing new bras. I went to school one day, wearing a coloured bra. Ek ladka aaya mere pass and usne mujhe kaha, 'arey, your bra-strap is showing'.

"And at that time I realised, I was so embarrassed. I went home and decided that I will now wear nude bras under my school uniform. But now when I think about it, I feel like get a life dude, it's just a bra strap. A bra strap - that is it. You don't have to be embarrassed about it, it's just there," Radhika Madan said.

Radhika gets baffled when she finds how women are still made to feel "judged" for something like a bra-strap. "Awkward stares, nasty glances, unwanted touch - almost all of us have been subjected to such instances while travelling in public transport or otherwise. It baffles me to see how women are still made to feel judged for something like a bra-strap showing that should have been normalised long ago," she said.

"Clothes don't define us and it's simply a woman's call on what she chooses to wear and how. I am glad to lend my voice to a thought provoking initiative like 'Baar Bra Dekho' that lets women give back and be at comfort. Let's celebrate this Women's Day differently and choose not to feel awkward for our bra straps showing. Straps don't shame, so you shouldn't also," she added.

Through the initiative, Radhika will be asking women to share their stories of shaming to trigger attention and awareness.

