Bollywood actress Radhika Madan is now the face of Baar Bra Dekho, an initiative to stop the death stares usually given by elderly ladies to younger women when they intentionally or unintentionally expose their bra straps.

The video begins in black and white mode, while only highlighting the colour of the bra worn by the young women in the video. Every frame focuses on one lady, and there is another lady who comes appears from the off-screen space to hide the exposed strap. There's even another woman who uses a rod to hide the strap of another woman for her physical inability to reach out for her strap.

"Baar Bra Dekho, Hazaar Bra Dekho, kyunki it's just a bra ya! Super excited to be a part of this cool campaign by @mtvindia Waqt aagaya hai aapki bra straps ki awaaz buland karneka! #MTVBaarBraDekho," she wrote on Instagram while posting a video of her upcoming campaign.

"Awkward stares, nasty glances, unwanted touch, ­­almost all of us have been subjected to such instances while travelling in public transport or otherwise. Get a life dude, it's just a strap ­— that's it Let's celebrate this Women's Day differently and choose not to feel awkward. Straps don't shame, so you shouldn't also," she said in a recent interaction with the press.

'Baar Bra Dekho' campaign

While sharing an incident from her school days the actress said, "I was in school, and it was that phase when you're growing up and you start wearing new bras. I went to school one day, wearing a coloured bra. Ek ladka aaya mere pass and usne mujhe kaha, 'arey, your bra strap is showing. And at that time I realised, I was so embarrassed. I went home and decided that I will now wear nude bras under my school uniform. But now when I think about it, I feel like get a life dude, it's just a bra strap. A bra strap - that is it. You don't have to be embarrassed about it, it's just there."

On the work front, she will be seen in Irrfan's latest release Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel of the hit film Hindi Medium starring Irrfan, Saba Qamar.