In December 2024, popular actor Radhika Apte and her husband, Benedict Taylor, welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Months after embracing motherhood, Radhika Apte has returned to the film industry and is now balancing work and parenting.

Radhika Apte faces criticism for drinking alcohol while pumping milk

In the photo, Radhika is seen in a washroom, holding a glass of champagne in one hand while using a breast pump with the other.

Sharing the story behind the picture, Radhika wrote, "And now my BAFTAs reality (laughing emoji) #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpump."

She added, "I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast-pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but, more importantly, brought me champagne in the loo (laughing and red heart emoji)."

"It's hard as is to be a new mum and work. This level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated", she concluded.

Fans react

As soon as the photo went viral, netizens criticized the actor for drinking while pumping milk. She faced backlash for the same.

A user wrote, "Ideally you shouldn't be drinking while breastfeeding babe.."

Another user commented, "I am sorry to say Radhika but you are giving a wrong message through this pic. If you are expressing milk while drinking, there is a very high chance that the alcohol will be expressed in the milk and will be transferred to your baby. It is very unhealthy for the baby ."

The third one wrote, "Alcohol and breastfeeding don't mix—just like common sense and attention-seeking. Millions follow her, but she clearly needs to do some following herself... maybe start with basic science."

Meanwhile, actor Kalki Koechlin, who embraced motherhood in 2020, commented on Radhika's post, saying, "Hear hear (fire emoji) we love those who actively help us through this insane early phase of motherhood."

Actor Amruta Subhash dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Radhika Apte had shared a bunch of photos from the event on Instagram. She wrote, "Sister Midnight at the BAFTAs. Big congratulations to @deathpunkbaby for the nomination. First big outing after birth.. 2 months postpartum.. 2 hours of sleep.. I couldn't have done it without the fabulous people in the team. THANK YOU."

Radhika's film at the BAFTA

Radhika's horror comedy film Sister Midnight was nominated at the 78th BAFTA Awards for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer. It is directed by Karan Kandhari in his directorial debut. The film stars Radhika as a woman who is dragged into an unhappy arranged marriage.

On Tuesday morning, Radhika Apte stunned onlookers as she walked the red carpet at the recently held BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards). Taking to social media, she shared a picture of herself after gracing the red carpet with elegance.

Radhika's personal life

Radhika and Benedict tied the knot in 2012 after being in a live-in relationship. The couple is now proud parents to a wonderful baby girl.