In 2015, Radhika Apte's nude clip from Anurag Kashyap's short film Madly was leaked online and was widely circulated over WhatsApp and social media. In 2016 too, a sex scene from Parched featuring Radhika Apte and Adil Hussain got leaked online which had raised many eyebrows.

The Sacred Games actress had laughed it off at the controversy then and had said she or her family don't get affected by any of these things. And even now, Radhika says that she doesn't take stress over her leaked clips, and says that gives her a chance to do anything.

She spoke about the leaked clips that had gone viral when she appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

"I first heard about it from my mum, somebody had sent it to her," Radhika said.

The second time she heard about it from her driver.

"Now, there is nothing to hide, I can do anything and people won't be able to make news out of it," she added.

(With IANS Inputs)