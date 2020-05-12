Some actors make acting look so easy and effortless. We see them in their roles that become noteworthy thanks to what they add to every role they do. But, we can never get enough of them and even Bollywood uses them sparingly or vice versa.

Some actors shine so brightly in what they do that when they're not on the screen, you feel their absence. Whereas there are some actors who're always on screen for some reason, regardless of whether you're interested or not. But these actors who save themselves for the roles they do and really light up the screen, we wish we got more of them.

6 Bollywood actors who need to be on screen more

When it comes to talent, Bollywood is brimming with it, especially now. And yet, there are a couple who've left us with some of the best performances we've seen in over a decade, but seem to do fewer films or fewer roles. They are the scene-stealers and the ones who make an impact. They need no frills.

We're aware we're only talking of 6 when there are plenty, but here are those few who've left us with some huge impressions and we're dying to see on screen too. Now, with how things are, perhaps after the lockdown?

1. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte gave us performances of varying emotions and shades, we're not going to lie. Let's take a moment to talk of Parched (2015), Manjhi (2015), and more recently Andhadhun (2018). Surely we'd love to see more of her, few can emote the way she does. It's unfair to not get to see her more. And her performance in Ghoul was highly underrated.

2. Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol has established himself as an actor without the overdramatic gestures and extensive posturing. Nobody can deny his performances in Dev.D (2009) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). In Aisha (2010), he was more than just any chocolate boy, arguably one of the best we have. One wonders, why he's not on screen often enough, with his uncanny ability to tell a story without dialogue, we're missing something.

3. Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta has always been phenomenal, her characters and her roles have always made a movie better. In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), her every emotion was a precious lesson in acting. Most recently seen in Special Ops (2020), even here her performance is layered, there's restrain there, she always gets the formula right. We can't wait for Sheer Qorma.

4. Akshaye Khanna

Ever since Dil Chahta Hai (2001) everyone's been experiencing a Siddharth hangover we're not getting over any time soon. Akshaye Khanna has always been a phenomenal actor, and recently in Ittefaq (2017) and Section 375 (2019) too the actor proved this fact. That's when his absence on screen for so long was dearly felt. Now, it's unfair to not be able to see more of him.

5. Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker is a class apart when it comes to acting, she's lifted films on her shoulders, which should have always been considered mainstream like Nil Battey Sannata and Anarkali of Aarah. As outspoken as the actress is in real life, her roles speak louder on screen. Even as supporting characters in Tannu Weds Mannu, Ranjhana and Veerey Di Wedding she held your attention through the film and long after.

6. Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) and Shaitaan (2011) the actor set himself a standard only he can beat. One of the most versatile actors, we saw him in Ghost Stories last in Dibakar Banerjee's film and genuinely it would be a grave injustice to not have more of his talent out there for the world to see.

A lot of such actors spring to mind, whose acting makes Bollywood a better place. We wish we'd see more of them on-screen raising the bar, giving us hope, moving us and showing us a film can be so much more than a story.