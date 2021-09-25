Throughout this pandemic, we have witnessed films that have created wonders and emotionally bonded with the audiences. However, there are such films that failed to hit the mark. Specific films raised certain expectations, yet filmmakers who should have known better failed the audience. This year, several Bollywood films received their lowest-ever ratings.

International Business Times presents you with the least rated Bollywood movies of 2021.

Radhe

This action crime film, which was expected to be one of the year's greatest blockbusters, ended up being the lowest-rated film of the year. It now holds a 1.8 rating on IMDb and a 9 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Salman Khan's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai was directed by Prabhu Deva. The film lacked a coherent narrative. Numerous events occurred at random intervals, leaving the audience confused. The film depicted the police force calling in a specialist to deal with a drug lord.

Dialogues seemed more like parody dialogues, and new characters kept popping up for the sake of the plot, only to die after ten minutes. Salman Khan's entrance, which was called a science-defying entrance, was one of the most ridiculous scenes. The plot was disorganized and boring.

The film was intended to be Salman Khan's Eid gift, but his own father did not approve of the film.

Roohi

Directed by Hardik Mehta, this film was supposed to feature the same humorous and clear storyline as Stree, but it disappointed the viewers.

The plot appears to be quite illogical, and what was intended to be a comedy horror film turned out to be quite boring and unfunny. There is one cringe-inducing moment after another, and the film spends an awful lot of time setting up one kidnapping incident. The special effects were poor.

Jhanvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma star in the film as the key characters. It is rated 4.3 on IMDb and 10 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hungama 2

Director Priyadarshan returns to the Bollywood industry with Hungama 2 after an almost eight-year absence. However, this romantic comedy film fell short of recreating the wonder of Priyadarshan.

While Hungama 2 is an adaptation of Priyadarshan's 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram, it is also a sequel of his 2003 film of the same name.

While there are instances that make us laugh, the picture suffers from a complete disaster of a conclusion. Not only are the disclosures packed into the last act, but the film also ventures into territory that contradicts everything established in the earlier sequence.

This film is poorly written and creates a great deal of confusion, which is extremely frustrating. IMDb gives it a 3.1 rating.

The film, which stars Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash and Paresh Rawal follows a woman named Vaani as she arrives at the Kapoors' doorstep with a toddler, saying it is the kid of her college sweetheart Akash.

The Girl on the Train

Girl on the train is a Hindi adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins. The Hollywood edition of this film was released in 2016.

This thriller film, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, follows a lady who has been psychologically traumatized by the loss of her kid, her marriage, and her job.

Although the film's producers used a successful book and a film as inspirations, they did not convey it successfully in the film. The film earned mixed reviews. It received a 4.4 rating on IMDb and a 9 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Parineeti Chopra made every effort to embrace the character of Emily Blunt. However, there was a great deal of overacting in multiple moments. There were far too many illogical twists.

Sardar Ka Grandson

When Amreek (Arjun Kapoor) learns of his grandmother Sardar Kaur's (Neen Gupta's) illness, he returns home from Los Angeles right away.

The cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Neena Gupta, John Abraham in lead roles.

The film looked exciting from the trailer but succumbed to a weak storyline and execution. Arjun Kapoor plays most of the shots with his face resting. The plot did not express the idea, and the execution as a whole was not great. The conversation was clumsy, switching between Punjabi and Hindi with no respect for authenticity. There was no emotional connection in the film.

It has an IMDb rating of 4.2 and Rotten Tomatoes rating of 20 per cent.

Time to Dance

Time to dance is the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's sister Isabella Kaif's debut movie. Directed by Stanley D'costa the movie also stars Sooraj Pancholi. This dance movie has a 1.8 IMDb rating.

The film's plot is dull, and the actors are devoid of emotion. The film lacked exciting twists and failed to develop the enthusiasm necessary for a dance film.

The film follows a wounded ballroom dancer who becomes overjoyed when she meets the ideal dancing partner. She attempts to succeed despite her traumatic history without falling in love with her new partner.

The editor attempts to deceive the viewers by transitioning into reaction shots of the spectators in the majority of the sequences.