Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film has performed well at the Andhra and Telangana box office although the collection outside the two-Telugu speaking states is not up to the mark.

Radhe Shyam Collection at Andhra Box Office

In the four days, Radhe Shyam has grossed over Rs 80 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office alone. The distributors' share of the Telugu flick stood around Rs 55 crore.

In Nizam region alone, the period romantic drama has earned over Rs 38 crore with a distributors' share of around Rs 24 crore. Whereas in Andhra the movie has grossed around Rs 32 crore with a distributors' share of around Rs 21 crore.

In Ceded, it has earned around Rs 10 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 7 crore.

First Weekend Business

In the first weekend, Radhe Shyam has raked in Rs 1.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 45 lakh in Tamil Nadu. It collected Rs 50 lakh with a distributors' share of Rs 20 lakh in Kerala, Rs 9.7 crore in Karnataka with a distributors' share of Rs 5.05 crore and Rs 17.8 crore from rest of India with a distributors' share of Rs 8 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Radhe Shyam did well at the US box office where it minted Rs 13.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 6.9 crore in the three-day first weekend. From other parts of the world, the estimated business made by the movie is Rs 10 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.5 crore.

In the four days, the estimated collection made by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer stands at Rs 135 crore.

As per the trade experts, the movie had made a pre-release business of Rs 210 crore from the sale of theatrical rights and it should collect distributors' share of somewhere between Rs 168 to 189 crore to be considered to a profitable venture.