Radhe Shyam has ended its first weekend on a high note at the Andhra and Telangana box office. The movie enjoyed gigantic footfalls across the two states in the three days.

On the first day, Radhe Shyam minted Rs 37.1 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office with a distributors' share of Rs 25.7 crore. Thus becoming the biggest opener in the post-pandemic era. In Nizam area alone, it fetched Rs 15.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 11.01 crore.

In the next two days, the movie has grossed around Rs 40 crore to take the three-day total collection to Rs 77.1 crore

The film, which has seen the light of the day in over 1000 screens in Andhra and Telangana, had created a good pre-release buzz. With a big fan following, exhibitors and distributors were confident of the movie running into packed houses. As a result, the multiplex and theatre owners dedicated their screens for Radhe Shyam, thereby giving a solid start at the box office.

However, the collection has reportedly dropped as per trade tracking website Andhra Box Office. It wrote, "#RadheShyam has been Disastrous outside Telugu States and will need a miraculous turnaround if any, from here on to reach Break-even! Telugu States have been reasonably well in the weekend but costs are high and lots still to be done!"

Radhe Shyam at US Box Office

The multilingual movie has made a stupendous collection at the US box office. In two days alone, the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer earned $1,635,245.