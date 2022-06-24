After delivering gigantic hits like Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, Prabhas has delivered underperforming movies in a row. His much-hyped Saaho and Radhe Shyam have failed to strike gold at the collection centres.

His Radhe Shyam, which was released on 11th March after getting postponed several times due to COVID-19, has turned out to be a flop at the box office. Although it made over Rs 150 crore collection, considering the budget, it is far less than expected.

Collection Break Up

As per the trade reports, Radhe Shyam has collected Rs 82.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 52.3 crore. In Karnataka, it raked in Rs 11 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 5.5 crore. The movie earned Rs 1.6 crore in Tamil Nadu (distributors' share: Rs 60 lakh) and Rs 70 lakh (Rs 30 lakh) in Kerala.

From the rest of the country, the Prabhas-starrer raked in Rs 28.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 12.8 crore.

Coming to the overseas centres, Radhe Shyam made a collection of Rs 15.6 crore in the US (distributors' share: Rs 7.8 crore) while collecting Rs 11 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.9 crore.

Worldwide Collection of Radhe Shyam

In total, the mega-budget flick collected Rs 151 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The distributors' share stands at Rs 84.2 crore. In order to be declared a hit at the box office, it was supposed to collect over Rs 400 crore.

Unfortunately, the movie, which has Pooja Hegde in the female lead, failed to earn profits for distributors although breaching Rs 150-crore mark, not so small achievement for a South Indian film.

"Maybe covid or maybe we missed something in the script. You people know better. Maybe people don't want to watch me in that zone, even if they want to watch – maybe they expect me to be too good," Prabhas told a leading website about the film's poor performance.